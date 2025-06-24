Kobbie Mainoo transfer odds: Will Mainoo join Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich or Nottingham Forest this summer?

Kobbie Mainoo’s Manchester United future is uncertain — and the latest football transfer betting markets reflect it.

Chelsea have emerged as favourites to sign the England midfielder, priced at just 4.00. Juventus and Inter Milan are close behind, both listed at 5.00, while Aston Villa follow at 6.00.

Despite Mainoo being seen as a key part of Manchester United’s rebuild, reports from several outlets suggest contract talks have yet to progress.

That’s opened the door to growing speculation and movement in the football transfer odds.

Bayern Munich are also in the mix at 8.00, while Nottingham Forest (9.00), Tottenham (11.00), and clubs from Spain and France (13.00) remain outside shots.

Mainoo has been expected to have a great future ahead of him at Manchester United, but with top European clubs circling, his future at Old Trafford is far from guaranteed.