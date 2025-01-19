Bayern Munich make contact for Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea and Man Utd target

Bayern Munich have reportedly ‘enquired about’ Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl ‘considers the player interesting’.

There are currently no talks ongoing between the two clubs and it is expected that the German side will wait until the summer before potentially making a move.

The 21-year-old’s current contract with Sporting Lisbon expires in 2027 and it does not include any release clause.

Reports have previously suggested that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to be reunited with Diomande at Old Trafford this summer.

Diomande has also been linked with United rivals such as Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months.