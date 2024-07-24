Bayern Munich make improved bid for Aston Villa, Man Utd, Spurs and Arsenal target

Bayern Munich have made an improved offer for 18-year-old winger Desire Doue from French side Rennes.

L’Equipe and RMC Sport reports that the Bundesliga giants have submitted a bid of around £46 million plus bonuses to secure the French talent.

Desire Doue, a promising young forward, has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

As Ontheminute.com have reported earlier this month, Aston Villa have also shown an interest in Doue.

Rennes will now consider Bayern’s latest offer as the transfer window heats up, with Doue’s future hanging in the balance amid interest from Europe’s top clubs.