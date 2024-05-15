Bayern Munich, PSG and Barcelona target Man Utd star

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are all monitoring Fernandes’ situation closely, with potential moves lined up for this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Bayern Munich are ready to act if Fernandes becomes available, seeing him as a perfect fit for their squad dynamics.

Paris Saint-Germain, planning for life after Kylian Mbappe, views the Portuguese international as a key target to bolster their attacking options.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest is strong, although financial constraints could hinder any potential deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite the growing interest, TEAMtalk confirms that Fernandes is content at Manchester United, with no immediate plans from the club’s side, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to sell unless an irresistible offer is presented.

Fernandes has been pivotal for United this season, contributing 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. The future of United’s midfield maestro remains a hot topic as the summer transfer window approaches.

Reports earlier this week suggested that several Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on signing Bruno Fernandes as well.