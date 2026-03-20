Ben White transfer odds: Where will Ben White play after the January transfer window?

Ben White’s summer future is suddenly a talking point, even with Arsenal insisting he remains central to their plans.

The defender has become a key piece for Mikel Arteta thanks to his versatility across the back line, but injury frustration and constant competition for places have kept his situation on the radar.

The latest football transfer odds make staying in north London the clear favourite, with Arsenal 1.25.

However, alternative routes are being priced up in the football transfer betting markets. A move to any MLS team is 4.00, while any Saudi Arabian team is 5.00 if a major offer arrives.

Europe is not ruled out. Barcelona are 6.00, with Everton 7.50 as a surprise Premier League option. Manchester City sit at 10.00, followed by Newcastle United 12.00, Liverpool 13.00 and Chelsea 15.00.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds still scream “stay”, but the market is clearly hedging its bets.