Blackburn, Stoke and Preston join chase for Liverpool youngster

Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Preston have reportedly joined the chase for Liverpool forward Jayden Danns.

Football League World reports of the interest from the three clubs in the talented 19-year-old, who is being linked with a loan move away from Liverpool in the 2025 January transfer window.

Jayden Danns made his breakthrough at Liverpool last year under manager Jurgen Klopp, making five appearances and scoring his first goals.

Hull and Oxford have previously been linked with a move for the Liverpool youngster, reports Football League World.

Liverpool are reportedly yet to decide on if they will allow Danns to leave on loan this month.