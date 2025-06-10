Bologna set €30m price tag for Napoli, Newcastle, Man Utd, Spurs and Aston Villa target

Italian side Bologna have reportedly set a €30 million price tag on Dutch defender Sam Beukema.

Napoli have been strongly linked with a move for Beukema and Fabrizio Romano have reported that there has been contact between the two clubs over a move.

Football Italia reports that Bologna have opened the door to sell Beukema, but want at least €30 million in order to consider selling the defender.

Beukema joined Bologna from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2023 in a €7.5 million deal.

The 26-year-old signed a contract that is due to expire in June 2027, when he joined Bologna.

The Dutch centre-back has impressed for Bologna, but it is expected that he could leave the club in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 26-year-old in recent months.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported on Newcastle United’s interest in the highly-rated Dutchman ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are also reported to be keeping an eye on Beukema.