Napoli in talks to sign Newcastle, Man Utd, Spurs and Aston Villa target

Napoli are reportedly keen on signing Dutch defender Sam Beukema from Serie A rivals Bologna.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that ‘initial contacts’ between Napoli and Bologna over a move have been taking place.

The Dutch centre-back has impressed for Bologna, but it is expected that he could leave the club in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 26-year-old in recent months.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported on Newcastle United’s interest in the highly-rated Dutchman ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are also reported to be keeping an eye on Beukema.

Sam Beukema has previously stated that he would be keen on a move to the Premier League, but would prefer joining a ‘great club like Liverpool’.

“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”