Exclusive: Newcastle Utd keeping tabs on Bologna defender

Newcastle United are interested in Dutch defender Sam Beukema from Italian side Bologna.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has impressed for Bologna since joining the club from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and is being tracked by a number of clubs across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United are looking at Beukema has an cheaper option than England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who they tried to sign in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have watched the Dutch defender several times this season and are considering a move.

Sam Beukema has previously stated that he would be keen on a move to the Premier League, but would prefer joining a ‘great club like Liverpool’.

“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are also reported to be keeping an eye on Beukema.