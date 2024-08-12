Bologna target Man Utd winger

Serie A outfit Bologna are reportedly interested in Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reports on Bologna’s interest in the Uruguay international.

Pellistri’s contract at Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season and the winger has been strongly linked with a move away from the club.

Greek outfit Panathinaikos are reportedly one of the clubs who have shown an interest in Facundo Pellistri this summer.

Bologna are reportedly keen to take Pellistri on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the deal.