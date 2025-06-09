Bournemouth agree deal to sign Aston Villa, Man Utd, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Wolves target

Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a deal to sign left-back Adrien Truffert from French side Rennes.

French outlet Le Parisien reports that a deal is in place and that Truffert is set to undergo a medical at Bournemouth.

The arrival of Truffert at Bournemouth will see the club allow Milos Kerkez to move to Liverpool in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old, who has impressed in Ligue 1 with two goals and two assists across 33 games this season, is seen as a replacement for Kerkez.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Aston Villa were considering a late attempt to hijack Bournemouth’s £20 million move for the defender.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Wolves have previously also been linked with the French left-back.

Truffert has one cap for France.