Bournemouth coach admits Spurs and Newcastle target could leave

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola admits that star striker Dominic Solanke could leave the club this summer.

The 26-year-old has three years left on his current Bournemouth contract, but Iraola is unsure if the club can keep hold of the striker.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Andoni Iraola said: “The market is open. You cannot say he is going to stay or that he is going to leave because we don’t know.

“In the end, it is something you cannot control.”

Dominic Solanke scored 19 goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season.