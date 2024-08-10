Brazilian outfit lower asking price for Man Utd, West Ham, Fulham and Nottingham Forest target

Brazilian club Corinthians have reportedly reduced their asking price for highly-rated forward Wesley Gassova.

The move should make Wesley Gassova a more attractive target for Premier League clubs.

Gassova, who has drawn attention with his impressive performances, has been on the radar of several English teams, including West Ham, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest.

Initially, the transfer fee was expected to be a significant hurdle, but Corinthians have now lowered their demands to £17 million, according to The Sun.

This price drop could intensify the competition for Gassova’s signature as the interested clubs weigh up their options for the Brazilian talent.

The youngster has previously also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.