Atletico Madrid and Man Utd target Corinthians starlet who West Ham recently had bid rejected for

Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and West Ham are all showing strong interest in Corinthians’ 19-year-old talent, Wesley Gassova.

Wesley Gassova, a technically gifted winger known for his one-on-one prowess, has impressed in Brazil with his performances.

Spanish outlet Relevo reports that Atletico Madrid have identified Gassova as a potential signing, while Manchester United are also keen on the young Brazilian ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

West Ham recently had a bid rejected but are preparing to make another attempt to secure his signature.

Gassova, under contract with Corinthians until December 2027, has caught the attention of several European clubs, making him one of the most sought-after young players in the transfer market.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the battle for Gassova’s services is expected to intensify.