Brentford and Fulham join Crystal Palace and Ipswich in race for Scotland starlet

Brentford and Fulham have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool wonderkid Ben Doak in January.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich had their initial bids for the 19-year-old Scotland starlet rejected by Liverpool.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that Crystal Palace and Ipswich are ready to make second offers worth £20million each for the Scotland international.

Ben Doak has long been linked with a move away from the Reds and it now seems likely that it could happen this month.

The Sun reports that Brentford and Fulham are now keeping an eye on developments as well.

Liverpool would be prepared to let the youngster leave in the 2025 January transfer window for the right fee.

Doak is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, where he earned the EFL Young Player of the Month award for December.