Brentford, Southampton and Ipswich target midfield prodigy

Brentford, Southampton and Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster.

The Telegraph reports that the three clubs are interested in signing the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that there are no bids yet in for the highly-rated youngster.

The 20-year-old has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa after having impressed for Sheffield United.

Oliver Arblaster signed a new long-term contract with the Blades in February, cooling interest from rival clubs.