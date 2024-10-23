Brighton and Arsenal keeping tabs on Aston Villa youngster

Brighton and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Aston Villa goalkeeper Oliwier Zych.

The Telegraph reports that both Brighton and Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the young goalkeeper this season.

The report suggests that the 20-year-old’s representatives have already received enquiries regarding his future.

The Poland international’s current contract at Aston Villa is set to expire at the end of the season.

Oliwier Zych is currently behind both Australia international Joe Gauci and Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the pecking order at Villa Park.