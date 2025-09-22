Brighton boss blames Man Utd interest for midfielder’s early struggles

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has admitted that Carlos Baleba’s dip in form may be a result of Manchester United’s summer interest.

The 21-year-old midfielder has struggled to replicate last season’s impressive performances after the transfer saga disrupted his focus.

United made enquiries about Baleba during the summer window, but Brighton placed a huge £115m price tag on the Cameroon international to fend off any move. The speculation has since lingered, with Hurzeler suggesting it has weighed on the youngster’s mind.

Brighton youngster Carlos Baleba. Photo by Shutterstock.

Baleba, who was pivotal in Brighton’s push up the Premier League table last season, has already been benched and substituted early in recent matches.

Hurzeler has urged patience, stressing that the midfielder “is not a machine” and needs time to reset mentally after a turbulent transfer window.

He explained: “For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep down.

“That’s also part of the development – understanding that when you play well, big clubs come calling.

“But he needs to keep pushing, stay humble, and focus on developing with Brighton.”

He continued: “I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not.

“But for sure, he’s a young boy, and we need to understand that he’s not a machine that just keeps going.

“We need to take into account his feelings and emotions, and that’s our responsibility.”