Brighton set to sign Leeds star

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Brighton are set to complete the signing of Georginio Rutter from Championship side Leeds United.

The Premier League side have activated the £40million release clause in Rutter’s contract at Leeds, according to Sky Sports News.

Georginio Rutter signed a five-and-a-half-year contract when he joined Leeds from Hoffenheim in a club-record deal of around £35million.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and made 16 assists in 51 appearances for Leeds last season.

Rutter was strongly linked with a move to French giants Lyon last summer.

