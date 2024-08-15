Brighton set to sign Leeds star

Brighton are set to complete the signing of Georginio Rutter from Championship side Leeds United.

The Premier League side have activated the £40million release clause in Rutter’s contract at Leeds, according to Sky Sports News.

Georginio Rutter signed a five-and-a-half-year contract when he joined Leeds from Hoffenheim in a club-record deal of around £35million.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and made 16 assists in 51 appearances for Leeds last season.

Rutter was strongly linked with a move to French giants Lyon last summer.