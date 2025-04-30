Marinakis steps back from Nottingham Forest to meet UEFA rules

Evangelos Marinakis has suspended his involvement with Nottingham Forest to follow UEFA’s multi-club ownership regulations.

The Greek businessman, who also owns Olympiacos, has moved his Forest shares into a blind trust, according to the Telegraph.

This ensures no direct influence as both clubs aim for a place in next season’s European competitions.

UEFA prohibits clubs with shared ownership from playing in the same tournament. With Olympiacos already qualified for the Champions League and Forest chasing a top-five Premier League finish, action was needed before the April deadline.

Evangelos Marinakis, who took over Forest in 2017, is still backing the club behind the scenes. Co-owner Sokratis Kominakis is returning to the board to help lead future plans.

Forest join a growing list of clubs, like Manchester United and Manchester City, making similar changes due to UEFA’s strict ownership rules.