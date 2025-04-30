Marinakis steps back from Nottingham Forest to meet UEFA rules

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. Photo by Shutterstock.

Evangelos Marinakis has suspended his involvement with Nottingham Forest to follow UEFA’s multi-club ownership regulations.

The Greek businessman, who also owns Olympiacos, has moved his Forest shares into a blind trust, according to the Telegraph.

This ensures no direct influence as both clubs aim for a place in next season’s European competitions.

UEFA prohibits clubs with shared ownership from playing in the same tournament. With Olympiacos already qualified for the Champions League and Forest chasing a top-five Premier League finish, action was needed before the April deadline.

Evangelos Marinakis, who took over Forest in 2017, is still backing the club behind the scenes. Co-owner Sokratis Kominakis is returning to the board to help lead future plans.

Forest join a growing list of clubs, like Manchester United and Manchester City, making similar changes due to UEFA’s strict ownership rules.

