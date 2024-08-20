Burnley lining up swoop for Man Utd midfielder

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The Athletic reports that the Clarets are considering both a loan and a permanent transfer for the Tunisia international, who has one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old gained valuable experience in the Championship during the 2022/23 season with Birmingham City, where he scored one goal and provided five assists in 38 appearances.

A product of Manchester United’s youth academy, Mejbri has made 13 first-team appearances for the club and has 27 caps for Tunisia.

Hannibal Mejbri spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla, but the Spanish side decided not to take up the option of a €20million fee to make the move permanent.