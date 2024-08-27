Burnley sign Man Utd midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has completed his medical at Burnley and will complete the move later today.

Hannibal Mejbri has completed his medical and is expected to sign his contract with Championship side Burnley today.

Manchester United have secured a significant sell-on clause in the deal that sees Mejbri join Burnley.

Burnley initially tried to bring in Mejbri on loan, but Manchester United would only allow the midfielder to leave permanently.

Mejbri gained valuable experience in the Championship during the 2022/23 season with Birmingham City, where he scored one goal and provided five assists in 38 appearances.

A product of Manchester United’s youth academy, Mejbri has made 13 first-team appearances for the club and has 27 caps for Tunisia.