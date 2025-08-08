Carlos Baleba transfer odds: Will Baleba join Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle or PSG this summer?

The race for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is heating up in the football transfer betting markets, with Manchester United emerging as clear favourites to sign him before next season.

Bookmakers price a move to Old Trafford at 1.60, well ahead of Chelsea at 5.50. Manchester City and Liverpool are both rated at 8.00, while Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are considered outside contenders at 11.00.

Baleba has become one of the Premier League’s most sought-after young midfielders, impressing with his physicality, energy and composure on the ball.

According to reports, Brighton value the 20-year-old at around £100 million and are under no pressure to sell. Manchester United’s interest is strong, but the Seagulls’ asking price could keep other clubs in the frame.

With these football transfer odds, the market suggests United are in pole position – but this transfer saga may be far from over.