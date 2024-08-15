Carragher concerned by lack of Liverpool signings

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits that he is ‘concerned’ by his former club missing out on four targets so far this summer.

Martin Zubimendi was expected to complete a move from Real Sociedad to Liverpool, but decided to snub the chance of a move to Anfield at the last minute.

Carragher believes that his former club failing to sign Zubimendi ‘doesn’t look good’.

Carragher commented on the story on the Stick to Football podcast this week, which many regard as one of the best football podcasts.

“I think it was going quite well until the news that we got in the last 24 hours that the signing the manager wanted, almost like his guy, Zubimendi from Real Sociedad has fallen through,” Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“Reading between the lines in terms of reading journalists reports this morning, who obviously get fed information by the club of course, that he had a buy-out clause for £51m I think, and he said he would come.

“Liverpool then go to do the deal and I think the club put a lot of pressure on him to stay.”

Carragher continued: “It was a bit complicated, but it wasn’t as easy as it sounded for Liverpool. But to be honest it’s not a great look for Liverpool.

“They’ve gone for this sitting midfield player, who is a different type of sitting midfield player to what Jurgen Klopp would have gone for, he went for Fabinho, this guy was obviously more of a footballer, technical player.

“But to not get the first deal done for the new manager, the optics are not great, it doesn’t look good at all, and it’s a position Liverpool have been looking for, for probably three seasons.

“They tried to buy Tchouameni who went to Real Madrid, they obviously lost Caicedo, Lavia, and now they’ve lost this player.”