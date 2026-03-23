Champions League winner odds revealed: Premier League club favourite to win the Champions League 205/26

Arsenal are the favourites to lift the 2025/26 Champions League ahead of the quarter-finals, priced at 3.25 in the latest football odds markets.

The Gunners have looked built for knockout football this season, with a settled core and a deep bench, which is why they sit clear at the top of the football betting list.

Bayern Munich are next at 4.00, backed by their experience and big-game pedigree, while Barcelona follow at 5.50 after another year of high-tempo attacking football.

Paris Saint-Germain are 6.00 and remain widely expected to challenge deep into the tournament thanks to their squad depth and star power.

Real Madrid are 9.00, never written off in Europe, with Liverpool at 10.00 as a dangerous knockout team. Outsiders include Atletico Madrid 21.00 and Sporting Lisbon 51.00.

For fans tracking football betting, these football odds paint a clear picture: Arsenal lead, but the traditional giants are close enough to strike.