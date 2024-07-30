Chelsea and Aston Villa make ‘offers’ for Liverpool, Man Utd, Nottingham and Juventus target

Chelsea and Aston Villa have reportedly made bids for Hoffenheim youngster Maximilian Beier.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Chelsea and Villa have ‘submitted concrete offers’ to the talented striker.

The 21-year-old striker has also been linked with the likes of Leverkusen, Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Interested clubs are yet to start negotiations with Hoffenheim over a deal and no clubs have so far reached a verbal agreement with the player.

Plettenberg reports that a ‘final decision’ will be made within the next two weeks.

Maximilian Beier has a release clause of €30million in his contract at Hoffenheim.

Last month there were also reports that Nottingham and Brentford were interested in signing the highly-rated striker.