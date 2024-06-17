Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd target close to new Inter deal

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta has revealed that star striker Lautaro Martinez is close to signing a new contract.

The 26-year-old striker was linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Martinez has spent the last six seasons with Inter Milan.

“We are attentive to everything, the important thing is that each player has a sense of belonging,” Beppe Marotta told Sky Italy.

“Calm situation. Lautaro’s renewal is virtually done, the only thing missing is the signature.”