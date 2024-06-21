Chelsea in talks to sign Argentine prodigy also linked with Man Utd and Newcastle

Boca Juniors’ versatile defender Aaron Anselmino is currently in discussions to join Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, negotiations are underway between Boca Juniors and Chelsea regarding the transfer fee.

The reports from Argentine media suggests that Chelsea have made an offer of £14 million, with an additional £3 million in add-ons.

Aaron Anselmino, known for his exceptional speed and defensive skills, recently signed a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2028.

The 19-year-old Anselmino has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United.