Chelsea join Arsenal in race for Newcastle star

Chelsea are again being reported to be interested in signing Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Reports back in June suggested that the Blues were keen on signing the Sweden international star and that talks between the two clubs had taken place.

But the interest seemed to cool off and in recent months there has been mainly reports of interest from Arsenal in Isak.

But now TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea ‘have expressed interest’ in signing the 25-year-old striker, who has developed into a key player for the Magpies.

The report suggests that the Blues have now ‘made enquiries’ about Alexander Isak’s potential availability ahead of the January transfer window.

Newcastle are reportedly demanding £115millio for the highly-rated striker.