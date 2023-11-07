Chelsea join Man Utd and Newcastle in chase for French defender

Chelsea have reportedly joined the chase for Nice defender Jean-Clair Tobido.

The Sun reports that the Blues are keen to bring in the 23-year-old as a replacement for Brazilian defender Thiago Silva.

Thiago Silva is set to leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Jean-Clair Tobido has impressed for Nice this season, playing a key role for a team that have conceded just four goals in 11 games.

Reports have suggested that Nice want around €40 to €50 million in order to leet the young defender leave in January.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, West Ham, Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli are just some of the clubs interested in signing the France centre-back.