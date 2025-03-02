Chelsea scouts watch Newcastle, Man Utd, Spurs and Aston Villa target

Chelsea scouts were reportedly in attendance for Bologna’s victory over AC Milan at the San Siro recently to watch Dutch defender Sam Beukema.

Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Blues are keeping a close eye on the Dutchman, who has become a key player for Bologna.

Bologna star Sam Beukema. Photo by Shutterstock.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on the defender ahead of the summer transfer window, but are set to face strong competition.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with the 26-year-old in the Italian press on Sunday.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported on Newcastle United’s interest in the highly-rated Dutchman ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are also reported to be keeping an eye on Beukema.

Sam Beukema has previously stated that he would be keen on a move to the Premier League, but would prefer joining a ‘great club like Liverpool’.

“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”