Chelsea sign former Man Utd and Newcastle target on 7 year deal

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of young defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract at Chelsea, but will spend the coming season on loan at Boca Juniors in his native Argentina.

Aaron Anselmino has joined the Blues for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £15million.

The centre-back has made 10 appearances for Boca Juniors since he signed his first professional contract with the club in June last year.

Anselmino has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United.