Chelsea warned over selling Newcastle and Spurs target

Paul Merson has warned Chelsea about selling midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

Merson believes it would be a huge step backward for the club if they sell Gallagher, who has been linked with the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham.

“If they sell Conor Gallagher, it’s five steps back,” Merson told the Soccer Saturday. “I am a big Conor Gallagher fan, he gives you absolutely everything.

“I think he gets into virtually every team, probably Man City he doesn’t get into, any other team, I think he gets into. I would even go as far as to say at Arsenal you would, go and get him at Arsenal where you have got [Declan] Rice, [Martin] Odegaard and Gallagher.

“He gives you everything. He gives you energy, he gives you goals and he closes down. He is a fan’s dream. Everybody wants a trier.”