Chris Sutton claims ‘Newcastle have gotten away with it’ in Wolves v Newcastle prediction

Wolves face Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, in a meeting that usually ends in a draw.

Of the nine Premier League meetings at Molineux between Wolves and Newcastle, seven ended in a draw. Six of the seven draws ended 1-1.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Wolves and Newcastle is a 1-1 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 7.40 if you are into betting on football.

“Newcastle are unbeaten in the Premier League so far but their performances have not been there and they have got away with it a little bit up until now,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton wrote in his column on the broadcaster’s website.

“Wolves, in contrast, are yet to win. They made lots of mistakes when they got hammered 6-2 by Chelsea, but created plenty of chances themselves too.

“Is it going to click for Newcastle this time, or will Wolves get it together? You could make a case for both teams and, whoever wins, it would not surprise me.

“The safe bet would be a draw here, and you can guarantee that is the result the public will vote for above, but only spineless people would go for that…”