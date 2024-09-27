Chris Sutton concerned about Gibbs-White absence in Nottingham Forest v Fulham prediction

Nottingham Forest face Fulham at the City Ground in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both Premier League matches between Nottingham Forest and Fulham last season were won by the home team, 5-0 at Craven Cottage and 3-1 at the City Ground, but Chris Sutton believes it will be closer this time around.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham is a 1-1 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 6.20 if you are into betting on football.

“I like Fulham at home, but I am not so sure I like them as much away,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Nottingham Forest will miss the suspended Morgan Gibbs-White, which is a bit of a blow for them.

“This is going to be a good game, but it has draw written all over it.”