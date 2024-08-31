Chris Sutton out against ‘lucky Leicester’ in Leicester v Aston Villa prediction

Leicester are up against Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium later today.

When the two clubs met here back in April 2023, Villa managed a 1-2 away win and BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes Leicester will struggle this time around as well.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Leicester and Aston Villa is a 1-3 away win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 13.00 if you are into betting on football.

“I think Leicester have got their work cut out against Villa, they were lucky to get a point against Tottenham,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“To be fair, they were resilient against Fulham but deservedly lost the game. I think it is going to be a long season for them.

“I think Villa will bounce back and Ollie Watkins will get his shooting boots on. Morgan Rodgers looks super sharp for them.”