Chris Sutton shares bold Aston Villa v Arsenal prediction

Aston Villa face top 4 rivals Arsenal in the Premier League at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 1-0 win to Aston Villa, but BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes it will be different this time around.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Aston Villa and Arsenal is a 1-2 away win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 7.60 if you are into betting on football.

“Arsenal really had control over Wolves last week and VIlla are at home after a big win against West Ham,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“It smells of a draw but I am going to say Arteta’s Arsenal will pickpocket Aston Villa and edge it.”