Chris Sutton shares bold Man Utd v Fulham prediction

Manchester United face Fulham in the Premier League opener at Old Trafford this evening.

Their meeting at Old Trafford last season ended in a 1-2 away win to Fulham and many are unsure what to expect from Manchester United this season, including BBC pundit Chris Sutton.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Manchester United and Fulham is a 1-1 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 8.50 if you are into betting on football.

“The first weekend of the season is always tricky to predict for various reasons, and with Manchester United I really don’t know what to expect,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“I am not going to give them a win just because they are Manchester United and have had some great teams in the past, put it that way.”

Sutton continued: “I remember their start to last season when they beat Wolves in their first game but were very unconvincing, and this time performances are really important for Ten Hag, as well as results.

“Fulham sold Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich in the summer, and the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Willian and Tim Ream have all left too.

“They had a pretty decent season last time out and, although their results did drop off in the last couple of months of the campaign, they won at Old Trafford in February.

“I can see them getting something this time, too. I can only base these predictions on what I see and I have not seen enough good performances from United under Ten Hag to have any confidence in them playing well.”