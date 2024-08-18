Chris Sutton slams ‘nonsense’ Ange talk in Leicester v Spurs prediction

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has defended Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou in his prediction for Leicester City v Tottenham.

There has been talk that Spurs needs to get a good start to the season as Ange is under pressure to improve from last season.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Leicester and Tottenham is a 1-3 away win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 10.00 if you are into football betting.

“I am hearing a lot of nonsense about Tottenham and how their manager Ange Postecoglou ‘needs a good start’ to the new campaign. I don’t understand why he is under pressure now at the start of his second season,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“The Spurs fans were bored and fed up every weekend under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, but they were entertained last season and almost made the top four too – all without Harry Kane.

“Nobody can argue that Ange did not make progress, so why is he being questioned? It feels like people are waiting for him to fail, and I think that is deeply unfair.

“I don’t think it will bother Postecoglou, though. He will just plough through it. He has managed for a long time and has had huge success.

“I am expecting Spurs to have another good season under him, especially now they have signed Solanke, which looks like an astute bit of business.

“Leicester will be well-organised under Steve Cooper, and they probably stand the best chance of staying up out of the three promoted clubs, but I think Spurs will be too strong for them.”