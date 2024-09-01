Chris Sutton unsure about ‘unsettled’ Howe in Newcastle v Tottenham prediction

Newcastle United face top four rivals Tottenham in the Premier League at St James’ Park later today.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 4-0 win to the Magpies, but Chris Sutton believes the hosts will face a bigger challenge this time around.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Newcastle and Tottenham is a 2-3 away win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 16.00 if you are into betting on football.

“Eddie Howe’s team haven’t quite clicked. I don’t think it’s a really settled Eddie Howe because he hasn’t got the players in so far which I think he would’ve wanted,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“I thought Spurs were excellent against Everton. I think there will be goals in this game, there can’t not be.

“But this will be toe-to-toe, this will be like a basketball match. I’m going to back Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.”