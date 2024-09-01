Chris Sutton unsure about ‘unsettled’ Howe in Newcastle v Tottenham prediction

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United face top four rivals Tottenham in the Premier League at St James’ Park later today.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 4-0 win to the Magpies, but Chris Sutton believes the hosts will face a bigger challenge this time around.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Newcastle and Tottenham is a 2-3 away win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 16.00 if you are into betting on football.

“Eddie Howe’s team haven’t quite clicked. I don’t think it’s a really settled Eddie Howe because he hasn’t got the players in so far which I think he would’ve wanted,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“I thought Spurs were excellent against Everton. I think there will be goals in this game, there can’t not be.

“But this will be toe-to-toe, this will be like a basketball match. I’m going to back Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.”

