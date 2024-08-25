Chris Sutton with Isak expectations in Bournemouth v Newcastle prediction

Bournemouth face Newcastle in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 2-0 win to Bournemouth, but BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes it will be more difficult for the hosts this time around.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Bournemouth and Newcastle is a 1-2 away win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 8.40 if you are into betting on football.

“The Eddie Howe Derby. It will be interesting to see if Evanilson plays for Bournemouth, they have spent £40.2m on him,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Newcastle huffed and puffed and found a way last week at home against Southampton and Bournemouth drew at Forest, they probably will feel they should have won the game.

“Based on last week, I would err towards Bournemouth but I am a big fan of Newcastle forward Alexander Isak and I think boss Eddie Howe will return to his old club and win it.”