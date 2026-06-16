Coventry and Hull in £17m battle for former Man Utd midfielder

Coventry City and Hull City are among the clubs chasing Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes as the former Manchester United youngster eyes a summer return to English football.

TEAMtalk reports that Marseille are ready to sanction a sale, with the Ligue 1 side seeking between €15million and €20million for the 25-year-old.

Gomes spent the second half of last season on loan at Wolves, but their relegation meant a permanent deal was not triggered.

The four-cap England international is now attracting interest from promoted pair Coventry and Hull, while several other Premier League and European clubs are also monitoring developments.

Gomes’ technical quality, vision and ability to link play make him an attractive option for sides looking to add creativity in midfield.

Marseille signed him for free from Lille in 2025, so a sale would represent strong business.

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