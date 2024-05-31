Crystal Palace and Brentford target Sunderland star

Crystal Palace and Brentford are eyeing a summer move for Sunderland’s teenage sensation Jobe Bellingham.

The 18-year-old impressed in his first season at the Stadium of Light, attracting interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Northern Echo reports that Crystal Palace, led by director of football Dougie Freedman, has identified Bellingham as a key target, with boss Oliver Glasner giving the green light for the pursuit. Palace has a history of successfully recruiting top talent from the EFL, with Adam Wharton being a notable example.

Brentford is also keen on Jobe Bellingham, valuing his versatility. The youngster played in various positions, including midfield, as a No.10, and up front during his debut season for Sunderland.

While Sunderland is determined to keep Bellingham, their resolve will be tested in the coming months. The club faces bids for both Bellingham and winger Jack Clarke, following their standout performances this season.