Danish midfielder reveals Liverpool snub

Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom has revealed that he turned down a move to Liverpool over the summer.

The 23-year-old has revealed that the Reds made an approach for him in the summer, but that he turned it down to join Serie A champions Napoli in a £30million switch from Eintracht Frankfurt instead.

“It was Liverpool and I am a Liverpool supporter, so it would’ve been a madly fascinating experience, but would it have been an intelligent move?” he told Danish newspaper Tipsbladet.

“If I don’t play, then I may as well sit in front of the TV and watch them play there while I am at a different club. I am at an age now where I have to play football.

“This is why I think Napoli represent a good change. It is one of the best clubs in the world and they said I will have many opportunities to play.”