Dean Huijsen transfer odds: This is where the Bournemouth star will play next season

Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen is at the centre of growing football transfer betting activity, with several top clubs vying for his signature ahead of the 2025/26 season.

According to the latest transfer odds, Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the highly-rated defender at 2.75.

Chelsea follow closely at 4.50, with Liverpool (5.50) and Newcastle (6.00) also in the mix. Arsenal (11.00) and to remain at Bournemouth (13.00) remain outside bets, while European giants like Bayern Munich (17.00) and PSG (34.00) are long shots.

Huijsen, who impressed on loan at Bournemouth, remains relaxed about his future, despite reports linking him with the likes of Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is expected to weigh his options carefully before deciding his next move.

With transfer speculation building, many punters are now looking to bet on transfers involving Huijsen. This summer’s market could offer big value for fans following football transfer betting trends.