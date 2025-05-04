Real Madrid, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd target relaxed over Bournemouth future

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen insists he is relaxed about his future at the Premier League club.

The Spanish defender impressed against Arsenal and was by many rated as Player of the Match.

Huijsen has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Reports have suggested that the defender has a £50 million release clause in his contract, but Huijsen insists that he is relaxed over his future.

“I’m pretty relaxed, a chilled guy. I don’t think about it too much. I go to training every morning with a great group,” he said to Sky Sports after win at Arsenal.

“I just enjoy my football and at the moment I’m just having fun playing football. It’s going well so I’m happy.”

Reports last month suggested that Newcastle United have Huijsen on the top of their list of targets for the summer transfer window.

Previous reports have also linked Huijsen with a number of top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have also been reported to be making checks on the former Juventus defender.