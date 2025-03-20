Newcastle in talks with Real Madrid, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Chelsea target’s agents

Newcastle United have reportedly made Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen their top target in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk reports that the Magpies have made contact with the agents of the Spanish defender and have told them that they would like to sign him this summer.

The 19-year-old has a £50 million release clause in his contract at Bournemouth and Newcastle United feel he would be a perfect signing due to the relatively low cost to bring him to St James’ Park.

Bournemouth are reluctant to let the young centre-back leave after just one season, but could be forced to due to the release clause.

The defender has impressed for Bournemouth in the Premier League since joining the club from Juventus in a £12.6 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Reports have linked Huijsen with a number of top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have also been reported to be making checks on the former Juventus defender.