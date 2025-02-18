Man Utd, Spurs, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool target has £50m release clause this summer

Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen reportedly has a release clause of £50 million in his contract.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the £50 million release clause becomes active this summer.

Bournemouth are reluctant to let the young centre-back leave after just one season, but could be forced to due to the release clause.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Bournemouth in the Premier League since joining the club from Juventus in a £12.6 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Reports have linked Huijsen with a number of top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea have also been reported to be making checks on the former Juventus defender.