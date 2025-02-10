Man Utd join Aston Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea in race for Bournemouth star

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Give Me Sport reports that Manchester United have been tracking the talented Spanish defender and could make a move for him in the summer transfer market.

United are looking to add to their options at the centre-back position as Ruben Amorim uses three centre-back’s in his system at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea have also been reported to be making checks on the former Juventus defender.

Dean Huijsen has a release clause in his contract that will be active in the summer, boosting the chances that he could leave Bournemouth after just one season.

Bournemouth have impressed in the Premier League this season and have conceded only 28 goals so far.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Italian giants Juventus in a £12.6 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.