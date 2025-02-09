Exclusive: Aston Villa join Newcastle and Chelsea in race for Bournemouth star

Aston Villa are considering making a move for Dutch defender Dean Huijsen from Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa are making checks on the defender and are impressed with the centre-back’s performances for Bournemouth this season.

Villa were interested in the defender in the 2025 January transfer window as well, but focused on other targets and decided to wait until the summer.

Reports earlier this week suggested that both Newcastle and Chelsea are interested in signing the Dutch centre-back as well.

Dean Huijsen has a release clause in his contract that will be active in the summer, boosting the chances that he could leave Bournemouth after just one season.

Bournemouth have impressed in the Premier League this season and have conceded only 28 goals so far.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Italian giants Juventus in a £12.6 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.